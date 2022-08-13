





Bahia defeated Ituano 2-0 on Friday night (12) at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, and took the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. However, Tricolor can still lose the position next Saturday (13), when third-placed Grêmio takes CRB.

After this triumph, the Bahia Tricolor reached 43 points, nine less than the leader Cruzeiro, which measures forces with Chapecoense next Saturday (13). Galo de Itu is in ninth place with 30 points.

The big name in Bahia’s victory was forward Matheus Davó, who only entered the field in the second half, but scored both goals in the match.

Other results:

Vila Nova 0 x 0 Londrina

Brusque 2 x 1 Ponte Preta







