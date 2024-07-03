States sign purchase and sale agreement for 40 trains this Wednesday (3 July), brokered by TCU

The governors of Bahia, Jerome Rodrigues (PT), and from Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (Brazil Union), sign on Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) the 1st interfederative technical mediation on the sale of 40 trains, equipped with 7 wagons each. The agreement involves R$ 1 billion and is mediated by TCU (Court Union accounts).

The acquisition of the transport will be made by the government of Bahia. The vehicles had been acquired by Mato Grosso in 2012, during the administration of the then governor Silval Barbosa. The promise was to implement VLT (Light Rail Vehicle) transport before the 2014 World Cup.

In addition to the trains, equipment for the installation of the VLT in Salvador (BA) will be sold. The transaction amount must be paid in 4 annual installments.

The signing of the agreement will take place at the beginning of the plenary session of the Court.

In addition to the governors, the president of the TCU, minister Bruno Dantasand the presidents of the Courts of Auditors and Public Ministries of the respective States.