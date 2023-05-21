Brazil Agencyi

05/20/2023 – 7:17 pm

In the game that opened the 7th round of the Brazilian Series A Championship, Bahia and Goiás scored in the first half and were tied 1-1, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, this Saturday (20). Everaldo, for Tricolor, and Bruno Melo, for Esmeraldino, were the top scorers in the afternoon. With the result, Bahia is temporarily in 12th place, with seven points and Goiás in 14th, with six. As the ball will still roll for six more games on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday, the two teams can end the round lower in the table.

The biggest emotions of the duel in the capital of Bahia – which was attended by more than 33 thousand fans – were in the first half. In the 21st minute, Matheus Peixoto even scored for the visitors, but the move was canceled due to offside after consulting the video referee, VAR.

Shortly after, at 24 minutes, Bahia had a bit of luck to open the scoring. Biel’s kick from outside the area deflected off the opponent’s defense and the ball found Everaldo inside the area. He dribbled around Maguinho and kicked with style as goalkeeper Tadeu left to score.

However, the draw was not long in coming. In the 30th minute, Bruno Melo took a free kick at the entrance to the area, Bahia’s barrier opened and the ball went right through the middle, betraying goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, who had no time to react: 1 to 1.

Tricolor almost took the lead again soon after. After lifting in the area, David Duarte headed and hit the crossbar.

In the second stage, the two teams sought the goal, but without arriving with as much danger as in the first stage and the result was not changed. Bahia reached the fourth consecutive game without a victory, accounting for the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, while Goiás amended a sequence of three games without losing, one for the Copa Verde, in the middle of the week.

The team from Goiás already has a new commitment on Tuesday (23), when they receive Universitario, from Peru, for the Copa Sudamericana. Four days later, duel with São Paulo, in the capital of São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. Bahia only returns to the field on Sunday (28), when it visits Internacional for the eighth round of the national competition.
























