Bahia said last Wednesday night (7) that they made a deal with coach Guto Ferreira. The announcement came hours after the club reported that Diego Dabove left the helm of the professional football team.

This is not Guto Ferreira’s first visit to the tricolor. He was the team commander in the 2017 edition of the Northeast Cup and the 2018 Bahia Championship.

“In all, adding the coach’s two spells at Bahia, the achievement reaches 62% of the disputed points. In 89 games, there were 48 triumphs, 21 draws and 20 defeats”, informed the Bahia team in a statement.

Along with Guto, assistants Alexandre Faganello and André Luis arrive, as well as physical trainer Juninho.

