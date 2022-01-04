The Bahia Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec) reported today (3) that the number of deaths from floods in the state rose to 26. The last recorded death was of a 39-year-old man, who drowned in a village in the municipality of Beautiful Field. The death occurred on December 30th, but has only now been updated by the city hall.

In all, there are 518 injured in the state, where 30,915 people are homeless and 62,731 homeless. The total number of people affected by the floods reached 715,634 people. The homeless are those who have had to leave their homes and are dependent on shelter from the public authorities. The displaced are those who left their homes and found accommodation on their own, such as in the home of relatives.

Across the state, 166 municipalities were affected by the rains, of which 154 have an emergency situation decree.

doctors

Earlier, a group of 23 doctors, linked to the Mais Médicos Program, arrived in Ilheus, one of the epicenters of the tragedy, to help victims of the floods. According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, until the 10th, the total number of program professionals working in the state will reach 119.

The Health Department of Bahia (Sesab) reported having relocated eight doctors in the framework to work in the region. They will join the group of doctors sent by the federal government. One of the tasks of health professionals is to prevent and treat problems resulting from contact with polluted water from floods such as cholera, leptospirosis, hepatitis, diarrheal diseases and typhoid fever.

After disembarking in Ilhéus, the doctors were transferred to the following municipalities: Gandu, Itajuípe, Piraí do Norte, Dário Meira, Teolândia, Canavieiras, Apuarema, Nova Ibiá, Ibicaraí, Angical, Paratinga, Wanderley, Cotegipe, Jucuruçu, Itamaraju, Prado, Medeiros Neto, Ibicuí, Itarantim, Jiquiriçá, Ubaíra and Amargosa.

