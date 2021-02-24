Déo Namujimbo is a Congolese journalist whom the dictatorship of Joseph Kabila and the threats to his life led to take refuge in France in 2009, a year after the assassination of his younger brother Didace, who worked for the UN radio. Not finding a job in the trade, he survives as a translator of the vernacular languages ​​of the DRC (ex-Belgian Congo) for asylum seekers. But above all, he writes. He has already published three accounts of the appalling wars of the 1990s, which he experienced on the front lines. This last book is his first novel. He tells the story of Bahati, a kid kidnapped by the armed group who massacred his family and made him a child soldier. The story of his adventures begins when after two years of horrors he has just escaped and tries to return to his native village. Guided by an old hunter who knows everything about the jungle, he undertakes a crossing of the forest which will be for him, but also for the reader, a fascinating initiatory journey to the heart of Africa.