Film-ready scenes in the Bahamas: A 64-year-old stranded on a deserted island, where he stayed for three days. With the huge “SOS” lettering, it finally attracts the rescuers’ attention.

DThe US Coast Guard has released a photo with an “SOS” written on it, of those who helped rescue a stranded man from a Bahamas island. The 64-year-old stayed on the island of Cay Sal for three days and was rescued on Friday, the Coast Guard said. On Tuesday, she posted additional images of the giant letters the man wrote in the sand on social media.

The stranded had also drawn the attention of the rescuers with a flare gun. His sailing boat capsized just off the beach, but he was unharmed. “The case is a perfect example of having proper safety equipment on board,” said Dev Craig of the Key West Florida Coast Guard.