In a recorded speech, 55-year-old Bahaa said: “I will continue the path of martyr Prime Minister Rafic Hariri,” who was assassinated in 2005.

Bahaa said, in what appeared to be a reference to the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, which he strongly criticizes: “With partnership and solidarity, we will fight the battle to recover the homeland and restore the sovereignty of the homeland from its occupiers.”

The announcement issued by Saad Hariri ended his role in political life in Lebanon four months before the parliamentary elections, which added to the uncertainty experienced by a country grappling with a severe financial crisis.

Saad attributed his decision to several factors, including Iran’s influence, which he said prevents any positive change in Lebanon.

Bahaa said in his speech: “The son of the martyr Rafik Hariri will not leave Lebanon. We are with you and very soon (I will be) among you.”

His media advisor, Jerry Maher, told Reuters that he will not run in the elections, and that instead, he will support electoral lists across Lebanon under the slogan “Together for Lebanon”, a movement he founded and financed with the aim of reform.

Saad was chosen to take over his father’s political role in 2005 and served as prime minister three times.

The early years of his political career were marked by a confrontation with Hezbollah, which led to a brief conflict in 2008.

Later, Saad concluded a political settlement with the party, which he said spared Lebanon a civil war.

Bahaa Hariri is an outspoken and staunch critic of his brother’s compromises with Hezbollah and its allies.

Saad said in his announcement, last Monday, that his decision aimed to spare Lebanon a civil war.