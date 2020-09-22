Civilian, as claimed by ECOWAS, but a former career soldier, the transitional president will give little shade to the putschist soldiers.

The committee had no choice. Its 15 members supposed to appoint the transitional president of Mali have just taken note of the choice of the military. “The junta arrived in the room with the two names and the committee took note”, reported participants. Thus, the military is establishing its hold on the country a little more. The puppet committee appointed by the military did as asked : namely, nothing.

So there you have it a retired colonel, Bah Ndaw, at the head of the political transition in his country. Born in 1950, “the big one” as he is nicknamed (1.95 m !), had a long military career, and a much shorter political career.

Barely incorporated into the army in 1973, he was appointed to take a helicopter pilot course in the USSR. In 1976, he joined the 7th promotion of the Combined Arms School in Koulikoro, Mali. But it is in the USSR and in France that he will follow most of his training.

Of his military life, we will especially remember that he was the aide-de-camp of President Moussa Traoré, also a soldier, who seized power by a putsch and kept it for 23 years, before being overthrown. Moussa Traoré who died September 15, 2020.

Bah Ndaw then leads a career in the staffs : Air Force, National Guard, etc. In 2008, he was found at the head of the National Veterans Office. In 2014, he will make a brief stint in politics. He was appointed Minister of Defense after the defeat of the Malian armed forces against the Tuaregs in Kidal. He will only stay in this post for a few months.

In short, if Bah Ndaw is a civilian, he is still singularly marked by the military thing. There is no doubt that he finds a communion of thought among the men who run the country. He shares with Assimi Goïta identical training to the Combined Arms Military School. And the new strongman of the country, who will occupy the vice-presidency, visited Moussa Traoré shortly after the coup.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which demanded a civilian for the post of president obtained satisfaction. The latter will likely appoint a civilian as Prime Minister and voila. Appearances will be saved, and ECOWAS will be able to lift economic sanctions. The countries of the community have taken a final step towards the military by agreeing to an 18-month transition period.

The question now is to know how will the street react, or rather the opposition. The country had greeted the coup with relief, hoping to see it as a new start for the country. Since then, relations have deteriorated a bit. Part of the June 5 Movement accuses the junta of going it alone. He only has the hypothetical post of prime minister left to hope to participate in the transition. And it is not sure that the military will give it away.