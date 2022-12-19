Baguettes are the most popular type of French bread, and about 6 billion pieces of it are sold in France per day, but its consumption has declined recently, and traditional bakeries are facing competition from factories that produce baguettes in large quantities through the use of huge machines and low quality.

The most famous French bread carries a story of ancient heritage and traditions, and it is also a story of workmanship and professionalism. The winner of the title of the best baker in France, Baker Mahmoud Mesdi, who is French of Tunisian origin, tells us about it.

The best baker in France for the year 2018, Mahmoud Massadi, explains to “Sky News Arabia” the ingredients and the way to bake the baguette: “Bread consists of yeast, water, salt and flour … and each baker has his additional creativity to get the best bread.”

Baguette bread has a distinguished place on the tables of the French, but it suffers from competition from major food stores that produce it with low quality and at a lower price.

A French citizen who buys from one of the baguette bakeries in Paris says, “Bread has accompanied all meals in France for decades, and with the passage of time the quality of bread has constantly improved, along with the improvement of the quality of wheat used.”

Despite its decline in consumption in recent decades, France still produces about 6 billion baguettes annually.

French baguette bread is also known in several Western and Arab countries, but it entered the world by being included in the UNESCO lists of intangible heritage.