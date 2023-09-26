Stock markets, Milan among the worst in Europe. The spread flies

Piazza Affari closes in decline. At the end of trading, the Ftse Mib recorded a drop of 1% to 28,098 points and is the worst place in Europe, due to tensions on the banks. Followed by the CAC 40 (-0.66%) of Paris and the DAX 40 (-0.90%) of Frankfurt. While the FTSE 100 ends with a very slight increase at +0.07%. The spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds closed at 193 points, the highest since May, up from 186 points at the start, with the 10-year rate rising to 4.725%. The abrupt awakening of investors is linked to the awareness that the monetary tightening will last longer than expected, as reiterated on the eve of the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagardewith the decline in the cost of money not likely to begin until 2025.

Add to this the price of petroliumwhich fuels inflationary pressures and uncertainties about the stability of the Beijing economy, where the giant Evergrande – the most indebted real estate company in the world – continues its descent into Hong Kong Stock Exchange (also today -7%), dragging all the Asian markets downwards.

Noteworthy on the list is the decline in banking stocks, with Monte Paschi (-4.30%) in particular disturbed by rumors according to which the Treasury could shortly start the process to place a tranche of capital in the coming months. Bper also down (-4.53%), Bpm, Intesa, Unicredit on -2.40%. Mediobanca, on the other hand, rises (+1.02%) after the approval of the shareholders who adhere to the consultation agreement with the board of directors’ list, with the expected vote in favor at the meeting. Reductions in luxury for Moncler (-3.52%) after a negative report, Tim down on -2.51%, STM, Saipem, Nexi, Pirelli also negative. Less pronounced losses in energy for Eni, Enel, Hera.

On the monetary front, the run of the ‘super dollar’ consolidates, stable at 1.0580 for one euro, at the highest levels since last March. The single currency trades at 157.58 yen (from 157.57 at the close yesterday). Dollar-yen at 149.08 (148.83). Gas slows down to 42.8 euros per MWh (-3.7%), as does the WTI oil of November which trades at 88.8 dollars a barrel (-1%) and the Brent of the North Sea to 92.8 dollars (-0.6 percent).

