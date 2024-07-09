Pecco’s Wedding

As Ducati fans and MotoGP enthusiasts will know, Francesco Bagnaia will marry his fiancée Domizia Castagnini on July 20th at the Pesaro Cathedral. The Italian champion – MotoGP world champion in 2022 and 2023 – with his recent success at the Sachsenring will present himself at the altar as leader of the world championship, after overtaking Jorge Martin.

The big heart of Bagnaia

Knowing Bagnaia’s humanity, it is not surprising that the couple decided to donate the proceeds of their wedding gifts to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin.

The donations will be donated to the Italian Parents’ Union against Children’s Cancer, which will divert the amount collected to set up a gym for the rehabilitation of young patients.

The director of the Department of Pathology and Child Care of the hospital, Franca Fagioli, thanked the Italian champion, as reported on the website Rai: “Once again Pecco Bagnaia demonstrates his great generosity and altruism, he has always had a special eye for Ugi and for our children at Regina Margherita and on an unforgettable day for them they do not forget to think of those who are fighting for recovery, a global physical, mental and social recovery, being able to benefit from an indispensable rehabilitation gym”.