by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia, Apologies to Marquez

“I sin” Bagnaia wants to turn the page, and he has been doing so since Thursday in Misano, even before speeding on the “Marco Simoncelli”. The two-time MotoGP world champion has put the Aragón accident behind him and apologized to Alex Marquez for the strong words he used after the race, in which he accused the Spaniard of having deliberately knocked him out.

Bagnaia’s words

“I want to apologize to Alex because those statements were made after a situation in which I was very angry and very sad about what happened. Strong words came out of my mouth, I never meant to say that he deliberately threw me outbut only that his defense was rather tough, as is normal when fighting for third place“, these are the words of the Ducati rider to Dazn.

“I don’t change my mind about what happened, in the end the accident could have been avoided by lifting my footbut in the end it went like this. I just wanted to apologize to him, let’s close this page and think about Misano, which is my home circuit. At the moment I don’t feel very well, but I still have two days to get to the race. I’ll definitely get there a little better than last year (it was the race after the dangerous accident at Montmeló, when he was hit in the leg by Brad Binder, ed.)I have some pain on the left side of my body and we’ll see how I feel tomorrow“.

For Bagnaia, finding the best possible condition in a short time is essential, as the gap from Jorge Martin in the riders’ standings is practically a grand prix (23 points). In his Misano, the #1 must lay the foundations for the comeback.