Bagnaia’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP

“We had two strategies in mind: one was to be first and push a bit to try and immediately have a good gap, and the second was to manage the fuel and tires well in the event of a bad start. In the end I had a very good start, I immediately got in front and tried to manage as much as possible. In the first phase I wanted to understand how many riders could keep up and I tried to be a little slower than the real possibility, and even so the last 10 laps were still difficult for the rear tire because in the end you couldn’t accelerate even from straight on, so it slipped a lot even in 4th and 5th gear. I’m happy because we did an incredible job all weekend, the engineers and my team did a great job and managed to give me what I asked for over the weekend, and this was the result.”

Critical front tire pressure

“I felt very good, you just had to be careful when braking, because despite being in front alone, the pressure skyrocketed today too, and it became complicated. I don’t know how those behind it found themselves, but I’m starting to understand how to push even when the pressure is high. The situation becomes critical also because you see that you enter corners more carefully, but everything is working fine. In the first laps we managed a low ”30 which was fundamental, then I saw that Brad Binder had more difficulty because he was losing 4 tenths a lap on me, and it was a fundamental moment for the race where I didn’t want to stop pushing because I was afraid of losing concentration, and it’s very easy to make mistakes here, and in fact I even got a track limits warning, but everything went well”.

Ducati never stops progressing

“Up until before this race, we started a hair worse than the KTM who were the reference, while in this race we started the same. Being in first position I was able to get a little more inspiration, but we are certainly working and the ducati will never stop working. Every time we manage to achieve something and it is fundamental. We have improved on the front during these first ten races, but the problem is that the bike is a bit unpredictable. Here, however, we had a clearer idea because the track resembles Austin, and therefore we framed it right away. This bike has more grip and puts the front more in crisis, so it’s more difficult to find how to enter the corners. We’re figuring out the direction to have a good feeling going into, and we’re going in the right direction because I felt good today. It’s the first time I’ve won a race with so much gap, e I think I was the best Pecco of the season“.