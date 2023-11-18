MotoGP, Bagnaia anonymous in Qatar

Francis Bagnaia he is enraged. Not for fifth place which, combined with Martin’s tightrope race, halved his lead in the standings over the Spaniard, but for how this result was achieved. In fact, “Pecco” did not fight, or rather was not able to fight on Saturday in Lusail, due to a much lower feeling with the rear compared to what he had yesterday, when he completed laps after laps with the hard tire and never had problems. Instead today the world champion had to ride to avoid falling: a frustrating Sprint, in short, which Bagnaia didn’t like.

Bagnaia’s words

“The situation is very difficult, because you work in a certain way all weekend and you have certain sensations, to the point where you don’t have to change anything because everything works well, but then you leave for the race and it’s a completely different thing. This honestly makes me dizzy, because it’s weird. This morning with the tire used the day before, warmed up, with the start & stop and everything else I went faster on the 15th lap than the others. It’s strange, it can happen, but it happened to us at the wrong time“, this is his outburst Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I found myself having to fight with the grip, but until this morning it was enough for me to accompany the bike out of the corner, while today it was a big slide right from the entrance, it was quite complicated. A turn like turn 11 which until yesterday I took full-on, today I had to take it slowly the whole race because I had to throw myself behind it“, he continued. “It was a weekend where we were managing everything perfectly, but unfortunately today we threw away 7 points not because we were slow but because of other problems. And this makes me dizzy. Now we need to react for tomorrow“.

Bagnaia, despite being disappointed by the result, showed optimism for tomorrow’s match: “If everything goes as it should go I’m confident I can win. You have to have a bit of luck to make sure the situation is right, then you have to start well, try to avoid contact and push, because we know well that in long races we are ahead of everyone else and with today’s pace we could have won also the Sprint“.