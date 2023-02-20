The victory of the world title in the MotoGP class, conquered after recovering a disadvantage of 91 points during last season, earned Francesco Bagnaia the nomination in the “Comeback of the Year” category of the Laureus World Sports Awards. The driver from Turin is one of the great sportsmen in the running for the Oscar dello Sport which will be awarded in April. With him, in the other categories, there are champions such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Christian Eriksen, Steph Curry, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Max Verstappen, Tiger Woods, Katie Ledecky, Mikaela Shiffrin or teams of the caliber of the Argentine men’s national team champion of the world in Qatar, Real Madrid and the Golden State Warriors.

BAGNAIA… RETURN OF THE YEAR

—

Bagnaia is fighting for a title, that of “Return of the Year”, which has been missing in Italy since 2009, when it was Valentino Rossi who conquered it. Pecco was the first to win the riders’ championship on the saddle of Ducati since Casey Stoner in 2007: he joins Giacomo Agostini (he had succeeded in 1972) among the Italian riders who have won the title on an Italian bike and is became the first to win in the premier class after leaving the VR46 Academy, founded by Valentino Rossi in 2014 to nurture young Italian talent. “Being shortlisted for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year is a great honor for me. Last year I saw the recognition given to Valentino Rossi as ‘Laureus Sporting Icon’, and today being nominated for one of the most prestigious international sporting awards is already a great source of pride for me» said Francesco Bagnaia. Giacomo Agostini, motorcycling legend and member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, added: «For many years the only name we have associated with MotoGP in Italy has been that of Valentino Rossi, the timeless champion. Last year when he was awarded as a Sports Icon it was nice to see how our sport was recognized on a global scale. Having him as a guide and mentor helped Francesco: he proved it last season with the great disadvantage that he recovered. No one had ever managed to mend such a wide gap». To win the prestigious award, Bagnaia will have to overcome the competition from Tiger Woods, who after 14 months of absence due to a serious car accident is back in business, participating in the Masters; Christian Eriksen, former Inter midfielder, currently with Manchester United, back on the pitch after a cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020; Annemiek van Vleuten, who in 2022, at the age of forty, won the Tour de France, her third Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta and, with the Holland jersey, the road race of the world championship; Klay Thompson, who won the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors after 941 days of absence due to injury; and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who made up for his disappointment in the 1500m final by winning the world title over the 5,000m distance.