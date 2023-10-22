Bagnaia, from +18 to +27

The fifth to last round of the MotoGP world championship gave a Francesco Bagnaia an increase in the lead in the standings over Jorge Martin, went from 18 to 27 points thanks to the second place obtained in Saturday’s grand prix, against the fifth place of the Spanish rival.

Bagnaia monetized a waiting race and the Medium tire mounted on the rear, managing to move from fifth position to the final place of honor, demonstrating a clear vision of the race, despite the key moment of the championship and a Martin on the run throughout the GP.

Bagnaia agrees with the stop for Sprint

To the microphones of Dazn SpainBagnaia started from the cancellation of the Sprint: “Not racing is always a shame, because it would have been another opportunity to win or lose points. This morning in the Warm Up I felt that something wasn’t working properly and we discovered that I had something wrong on the bike. So I was happy to be able to race, but the last laps of the Warm Up were already quite difficult and so were the following races. For us, taking to the track would have been very dangerousracing wasn’t ideal and they made the right decision.”

The Italian Ducati champion then underlined: “Everyone thinks that if you’re not at the front in a session, you have problems. But that wasn’t the case this weekend, because in the end we were the ones who wore the tires the least and ended up in front. Experience always helps, and also what happened last year. This was a completely different situation, as I was the one chasing and had nothing to lose. So it was easier. Now I’m here, I’m the world champion and I have the number 1 on the top fairing and I have many things to lose. I’m competing for the title with a rider who has an official bike, but without being an official rider and the duty to be in front. Right now Martin is as if he is more calm, because whether he wins or not, he is a hero, since he is doing something incredible. It will be nice to see how our duel continues until the end, but now there will be circuits favorable to me and so I’m happy.”