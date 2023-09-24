Indian disaster

In distant India, the race for the 2023 world title sensationally reopens. Pecco Bagnaiareigning world champion and above all current leader of the world championship ranking, is in fact crashed sensationally to the ground with 8 laps to gowhile he was in the midst of a crucial duel for second position with his main title contender: Jorge Martin. Bagnaia, third for a long time, had finally managed to overtake the Spaniard of the Prima-Pramac team and was attempting the decisive push to secure second place on the podium when he sensationally saw the front of his Desmosedici GP23 slip off in the central sector of the circuit.

World Cup reopened

The episode was obviously a welcome gift for Martin – among other things weakened by a heavy malaise that became evident after the race – who with Marco Bezzecchi in the breakaway for the victory was able to manage a fundamental second place from a championship perspective. With this result in fact the Iberian he recovered 20 points from the Piedmontese. On the last lap, Martin even risked getting caught by Fabio Quartararo, who came back onto his tail after a long gap, but in the end he defended the place of honor.

Obviously the episode which saw Bagnaia as protagonist also helps Bezzecchi himself, who is also back in the running for the big target. This is India’s fifth fall of the season for #1, who unfortunately has some negative precedents in his ‘score’ from this point of view.

Previous

Last year, the numerous crashes in the first part of the season had caused him to fall to -91 points behind Fabio Quartararo, before the sensational comeback in the second half of the championship. The crash at Le Mans was infamous, which arrived under the pressure of Enea Bastianini, in a situation comparable to what occurred today. Also in 2021 her title race was stopped – in that case in Misano – in a duel against Quartararo, due to a fall.