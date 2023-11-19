Surprise press conference

As seen several times this season, the MotoGP weekend schedule is quite fluid and last-minute changes are not infrequently made. This afternoon in Lusail, Dorna decided to convene a extraordinary press conference featuring the two rivals for the title, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac)separated from each other by just 7 points with only the Qatar GP and the Sprint and Valencia GP at the end of the world championship.

Impressions after the Sprint?

Martin: “Yesterday’s race gave me a lot of confidence for today, we hope to repeat the same result. I feel good. This weekend was difficult, being able to recover from fifth place is a nice confidence boost for today.”

Bagnaia: “I feel good, I can’t wait to race.”

From teammates to rivals for the world championship, the sensations?

Bagnaia: “For me it’s easy to separate what happens on the track from what happens off. The goal is to want to be at the front, but off the track you have to remain with the same respect. We have a good relationship, it’s nice to have this fight between us.”

Martin: “Off the track we talk about everything, we have great respect and as kids and teammates we were inseparable. But on the track one always tries to beat the other“.

The pressure for the world championship duel?

Martin: “I am managing this situation with the people close to me. For me it’s the first time, being in a satellite team the goal was the top3. We’ll see what happens.”

Bagnaia: “I don’t know if the experience of 2022 will help me. Last year it was different to fight for the title, I reached first position with 2 GPs to go and Quartararo was in a difficult situation. Now Martin is stronger in the Sprints and we have greater potential in the GPs. Jorge recovered 7 points and it will be important to win and beat him.”

How much will you risk?

Martin: “I will have to take more risks than Pecco because I have to recover. Yesterday during the Sprint I felt faster and stronger than the others and winning was important, as was recovering points. But today there is the long race.”

The Sprint melee duel?

Bagnaia: “We can have a good fight, that’s what I wanted to say. Obviously in a correct manner.”

Martin: “You can’t win at all costs, you can’t make someone fall. There are many situations that can happen, we will respect the regulations. There is only one trajectory here and therefore it is complex. Both Jorge and Diggia went fast, Martin too. Today we tried a little something in the Warm Up and went back. I’m sure I don’t have the problems I had yesterday.”

Who will be the champion?

Martin: “We’ll know in Valencia, let’s hope it can happen there because it’s a good place to win the world championship. My level is fantastic and if there is pressure, we will try to win like we did yesterday.”