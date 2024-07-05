See you at Q2

Virtual second row for the team’s two drivers Ducatiwho thanks to these performances have secured direct passage to the Q2 for the qualifying of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit. While the world champion Francesco Bagnaia concluded in fifth positionhis teammate was classified immediately behind him Enea Bastianini.

Not everything is top notch

Leading until the red flag was shown for Fabio Di Giannantonio’s bad crash, Bagnaia gradually lost positions, but remained in the top-5 after a very close session. “Today, unlike Assen, we had to work a lot and still we are not fully satisfied with the feeling with the bike – admitted #1 – Today We were the fastest in terms of race pace, but we were missing something in the time attack. We couldn’t take advantage of the new tyre because I was losing a lot of traction. We need to understand what to do for tomorrow but we already have quite clear ideas on the direction to follow. That’s why we’re calm”.

Bastianini also falls

Fifth position that Bastianini missed by only 24 thousandths of a second, in a test in which the #23 was also the protagonist of a fall, but without any kind of consequence: “It was a Overall a fairly positive day, despite the afternoon drop – he has declared – I am happy above all because I improved lap after lap and also this afternoon I felt good. We tried something new that in some parts of the track helped me, in others a little less; therefore, we have to do a good job tomorrow to put everything together. The pace was very, very good, now we are missing something on the flying lap”.