The dynamics of the fall

Maverick Vinales He attacked Francis Bagnaia for the third position at the entrance to the ‘esses bleues’ going a little wide in the trajectory, but not enough to allow the reigning world champion to cross paths easily and with space. Vinales was convinced that he had closed the overtaking move and set his call to the left without imagining that in the center of the track he would find Bagnaia who instead immediately wanted to respond to the maneuver by the Aprilia rider.

The contact was inevitable, Maverick Vinales was tossed around and lost control of his RS-GP, making contact twice with Bagnaia’s Ducati GP-23 until both crashed. Massimo Rivola, Aprilia number one, believes that Bagnaia is to blame, but the dynamics paint the most classic of race accidents.

Bagnaia’s words

“The consequences of the fall? Looks like a sprained ankle, nothing to worry about – his words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – my ankle is a little swollen, but i’m fine. At that moment I wasn’t pushing, I decided to wait a bit because everything has to be managed and I was probably wrong, because if I had put myself in front what happened would not have happened. These are the races, unfortunately it happens and that’s how it went. That lap I saw that we were a group of 4 riders all attacked, and when it’s like this there’s always someone who tends to overtake or break up the group. I should have reacted, but instead I kept my margin by telling myself that the race was long and to wait a little longer, but something always happens every time you think like that, and it’s better to follow your instincts”.

“It was clearly a racing incident, an unfortunate circumstance, probably avoidable by both. He passed me a little wide, I was on my line and changed direction at a point where I would have changed anyway, while he set the right line. We crossed paths, it was also a rather violent blow, and that was it. I didn’t really like the reaction after the crash, but it’s the adrenaline and tension that sometimes plays tricks on me. Fear tends to lead to being aggressive”Pecco concluded.