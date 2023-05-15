Race accident

First the fall, then the shoves, finally the pacifying handshake. In the French Grand Prix held yesterday by MotoGP on the historic Le Mans track Pecco Bagnaia and Maverick Viñales were the unfortunate protagonists of theSunday’s most talked about episode: the contact which, after a few laps of the race, put both of them offside while they were in full swing for a possible victory and were dueling for third position. In what you can configure as the most classic of racing accidents Bagnaia was in too much of a hurry to reply to overtaking Viñales, who in turn returned to the trajectory after going wide without imagining that there could be the world champion outside him.

Encounter and clarification

between the two contenders the clarification had already arrived yesterday, after the jostling that the two had exchanged in the gravel had amazed many enthusiasts, also given the usually calm nature of both centaurs. Clearly however theadrenaline of the momentcombined with the awareness – for both – of having lost a great opportunity to score important points, lit a fuse that was difficult to extinguish immediately after the crash.

Messages of peace via social media

Unfortunately, however, in today’s world, in addition to the ‘real’ one also has to deal with the ‘virtual’ environment of social networks, often toxic, which is waiting for nothing but situations like this to put this or that rider in its sights’ shooting’ judgments and judgments. Thus, to silence any hypothesis of aftermaths or tensions, both champions have published an apology message on their official profilesreiterating once more that he already has forgot what happened and to be ready to hit the track in a few weeks on the Mugello circuit.

“Unfortunately, these are also the races – wrote Bagnaia on his Instagram profile – I want to apologize for the gestures and images you saw. It’s not something we do and it’s wrong, there are moments of great tension. See you at Mugello”. Also on the popular social network Viñales echoed him: “I want to apologize for what happened with Pecco in the tense moments following the accident. Later we clarified and it could not have been otherwise. Let’s keep working, see you at Mugello“.