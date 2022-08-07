The Italian driver talks about the victory: “Important advice, in particular for the choice of tires”. Bastianini: “Too bad for the departure …”

Francesco Bagnaia after the break returns to win at the Silverstone GP ahead of Maverick Viñales and teammate Jack Miller. A result that allows the Italian rider to reduce the gap to 49 points from Fabio Quartararo, leader of the MotoGP world championship.

bathes – In the Parc Fermé the Ducati rider: “During the weekend I had a lot of difficulties in Fp2, staying out of the top ten. Valentino sent me messages to encourage me and advise me on the right tires to face the race. From the first lap I gave everything. , I did not have the possibility to manage the advantage as happened in Assen. It is one of the best victories of my career. ”

Viñales – The Spanish Aprilia rider finished the Silverstone GP behind Bagnaia. Interviewed by Sky Sport he declared: "I tried to win but I was at the limit, Bagnaia was very good at protecting the first position. I didn't start very well, but in the second part of the race I recovered very well. I'm very happy because the results some hard work is coming. Now we will think about the next track to reach a good result. "

Miller – Starting from the front row, the Australian Ducati rider closes the Silverstone GP in third position. An important result in view of the championship: “I’m happy with the result, I would have preferred to finish second, but Viñales was very strong. In any case, this result is an excellent starting point to start the second half of this difficult season in the right way. “.

bastianini – The Italian driver of the Gresini Racing team, starting from eighth on the starting grid, closed the Silverstone GP with a beautiful fourth place. Interviewed by Sky Sport, he declared: “Too bad about the start, but I managed to be fast during the race. I have a great feeling with the bike. We will talk to Ducati to improve the aerodynamics of the bike”.