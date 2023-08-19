The MotoGP sprint in Austria was conditioned by a carambola in the first corner of the race where three riders crashed (the third overall from Bezzecchi, in addition to Zarco and Oliveira) and three others were affected. Among them, a Maverick Viñales who started second on the grid and who had the best pace. In the middle of that incident that was investigated and that did not imply any type of penalty was Jorge Martín, whose contact with Quartararo was the trigger for everything else. First warning for the man from Madrid who in just one lap went from twelfth on the grid to sixth in the race.

He was not the only one who benefited from all that mess in the first round. He also improved Pol Espargaró many positions from thirteenth to seventh, or a Marc Márquez who started eighteenth and completed the first lap ninth. And ahead, the ‘poleman’ Pecco Bagnaia, who had a free hand to escape as he kept the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller at bay at the start, who had always got the best out of the bike in the first few laps.

Lap after lap, Bagnaia opened up a gap until he got a cushion of two seconds that allowed him to cross the finish line without breaking a sweat. Much more suffered was Jorge Martín’s podium, after overtaking Luca Marini to the limit in which the Italian ended up on the ground. The incident was reviewed, it was considered a race haul and the Madrid driver got rid of the penalty for the second time, although until he crossed the checkered flag he wasn’t sure he would get off scot-free.

“I’m still in shock,” explained Martín as soon as he got off his Ducati. «I don’t know what happened in the first corner. I remember overtaking Fabio and when I released the brakes I saw that many crashed and I didn’t know if it was my fault, or if it was from behind… Then I got to Marini. I passed him well, clean, but when I entered the curve I felt a blow and he crashed. I thought they would penalize me, so I pushed until the last corner to be able to put three seconds on Álex Márquez, in case they penalized me after the race ». Martín got oil with a podium that seemed unthinkable starting so far back on the grid and that strengthens him in second position in the championship with 46 points behind with the feature race to go on Sunday.

Behind Martín, Álex Márquez crossed the finish line in fourth position, in another great Saturday for the man from Cervera. Pol Espargaró added his first points of the year with a sixth that he tasted like glory after missing almost the entire season after the terrible accident in the first race in Portugal. His brother Aleix finished seventh and Viñales finally moved up to eighth.

Marc Márquez on the verge of points



Marc Márquez stayed one place away from scoring in the sprint in Austria. He finished tenth, less than a second behind Morbidelli, but after the race he recognized that his position was unreal and that he had benefited from the carom at the start. «In the end, more than a comeback, I lost positions because I was ninth in the first lap and I finished tenth, but seeing who crashed at the start, the normal thing would have been to finish fifteenth».

Márquez maintained his realistic speech from the last few races. The Honda project is under reconstruction and every time it goes out on the track, be it training or a race, what it takes is to work on the development of the bike. A situation that should be repeated in the long race on Sunday. And it is that the man from Cervera will start eighteenth on the grid, powerless when it comes to risking a lap in qualifying.

The one who is untouchable is Pedro Acosta, in his most overwhelming weekend since he was a Moto2 rider. The Murcian crashed in the first minutes of Q2 and despite everything he achieved an authoritative pole position that makes him start as the number one favorite for the race. In Moto3, the Dutch rookie Colin Veijer made his debut on pole position after taking advantage of the wheel of leader Dani Holgado, who will start second on the grid.