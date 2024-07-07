Everyone on the podium at the German GP felt like a winner on Sunday, just as the summer break begins in the MotoGP World Championship. Pecco Bagnaia, with his fourth consecutive victory, effusively celebrated with the stands a victory that puts him as the new leader of the championship after the fall of his great rival, Jorge Martín, two laps from the end. The pressure from the defending champion once again got the better of the Spaniard from Pramac, who lost the front end and the lead of his Ducati when he was leading the race by a certain margin, just as he had already done in Jerez. The setback from the Madrid rider allowed Marc Márquez to round off a steep comeback to second position after starting in thirteenth place, with his brother Álex completing the podium.

Since 1997 in Imola, when the Japanese Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki took part, the championship has not seen a podium between brothers, a milestone that the two Márquez celebrated as if it were a victory. “I promise you that I would trade the victory for being on the podium with my brother, it’s fantastic,” said the 93 in the parc fermé. “Come on!” shouted the youngest of the family while the modest Gresini team was already uncorking the prosecco. For Álex, his third place was the best way to celebrate his renewal for another two seasons with the squad and his best result of the season, which had not started in the best way. “There will be some days of celebration,” he admitted.

More information

Although Bagnaia once again showed off his phenomenal management of the strategy, avoiding pushing the tyres and putting the right and necessary pressure on his strongest rival for the title, the main protagonists of the day were the Spanish riders. First of all, Martín, for his unjustified fall after leading the race with authority. “It hurt me more than ever. It could be one of the most important days of my career, and I hope it marks a before and after. Without these falls while leading, it will be difficult for them to beat me,” he commented. From going into the three-week break as leader to finding himself behind in the table, although it is 10 points behind with more than 400 left to play for.

The Marquez brothers, meanwhile, put on a show throughout the 30 laps of the small and twisty Sachsenring circuit. Alex, who started fifth, did not back down from any of his rivals and even showed his wheel to the defending champion, while Marc grew when another stroke of bad luck seemed to cut short his excellent comeback. Eight laps from the end, a reborn Franco Morbidelli went wide in the first corner and the 93 took advantage to get his bike in and move up to fourth. The Italian, however, closed his path without looking to the side and ate up the Catalan full on, making him jump into the air. Without quite knowing how, Marc saved the fall and stayed on the lookout despite losing the windshield of his bike and some other aerodynamic elements. The impact was so significant that even his airbag opened, a less than ideal situation arriving at the event with strong pains in the rib area after his tremendous crash in Friday’s practice sessions.

“We had a lot of problems, but we never gave up. That contact with Morbidelli put me in attack mode,” said Márquez, who had been infiltrated before the race and seemed indifferent to the damage in the midst of an adrenaline rush. The blow he finally delivered to his Italian opponent, after holding off Enea Bastianini, was impressive. Although he lost his unbeaten status on the track, the feeling he was left with after his magnificent result was positive. “We are leaving with a good taste in our mouths, but it was a bad weekend,” he admitted openly.

Bagnaia, a first-time winner on the home turf of the eight-time world champion, has made himself the rider with the most victories in Ducati history. With 24, he surpasses the legendary Casey Stoner and cements his unique status within the mythology of the Borgo Panigale brand. And all this while linking one ring with another, as this summer he will take advantage of his holidays to marry his partner, fashion entrepreneur Domizia Castagnini. “Now it’s time to enjoy my last weekend as a bachelor,” smiled the Turin native, who is seeking his third consecutive title in the premier class this year.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.