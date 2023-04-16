The story of the Sprint

Third Sprint of the season and second victory for I’m sorry Bagnaia, who conquered the first 12 points of the weekend on the Austin track, also taking advantage of the uninspiring result of Marco Bezzecchi, ‘only’ sixth at the finish line, to get back close to the top of the championship standings, now just one point away. The world champion dominated the race like a seasoned veteran, escaping the lead right from the first corners and being seen by his direct rivals only after the checkered flag. The situation behind him was decidedly more contested, with Alex Rins very good at dragging his Honda of the LCR team to second place, ahead of the Ducati Pramac of Jorge Martin. The Spaniard, victim of a bad cold, still won in the sprint in the derby with Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. From a championship point of view, two heavy crashes should be noted: those of Fabio Quartararo, increasingly at the center of a disastrous technical and results crisis with the Yamaha, and of Alex Marquez, with the Desmosedici of the Gresini team. These are the words of the first three of the Sprint to the microphones of Simon Crafar.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati)

“Honestly, it was a perfect race compared to the one in Argentina, where I had problems. I had a good start, I tried to push and make my pace. This was enough to give me a nice advantage. Honestly today the conditions were complicated due to the heat and the very high temperature. Under braking the track was very slippery. But I’m happy. Now we have to focus on tomorrow, it will be much more difficult.”

Alex Rins (2nd, Honda LCR)

“Incredible race. I lost a lot in the second lap, I think when I was behind Pecco, because I went straight. Then I found myself fighting with Aleix to overtake him, but it wasn’t easy. In the end though I tried to take my pace and it was pretty good. I am very happy with this race. I dedicate this result to my son and my wife. I thank all the people who have trusted me over the years.”

Jorge Martin (3rd, Ducati Pramac)

“I gave everything, you have to believe me. I couldn’t breathe anymore in the last three-four laps. I had no more air in my lungs. Maintaining the pace until the end was really difficult, but I managed to stay calm. I knew Aleix was fast, so I tried to close the spaces. I figured he’d eventually go for it at the point where he then attacked, it was a nice move. But I used my experience. I hope tomorrow will be better, today I suffered a bit. We will need to have a nice dinner tonight to recover energy tomorrow “.