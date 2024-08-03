by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia, the helmet problem and the trails

Looking at the starting grid, for Francesco Bagnaia Saturday started well: second place in the Silverstone qualifiers behind only Aleix Espargaró and above all ahead of Jorge Martin. “Pecco”, however, can’t be happy, and instead expresses frustration for that band of sponsors that detached themselves from his helmet and cancelled out his last assault on the time right from the start. In addition, the #1 doesn’t like the usual train to suck his slipstream: Marc Marquez even waited for him on the track to join him, but he wasn’t able to because Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi were already behind Bagnaia.

Bagnaia’s words

“I was lucky that I managed to do a great time on the first run, because on the second run the sponsor line fell down and came before my eyes. Let’s say that These are things that should be checked: losing the chance to get a better result in qualifying because of things like that is not good”these are the words of the world champion after qualifying.

“The qualifying situation at the moment is quite ridiculousconsidering that ten MotoGP riders can go so slowly to follow other riders. I think we are at the top of our sport. If we are here it is because we can do things on our own. It’s an incredible situation for me, as long as nobody tells him anything nothing will happen.. The qualifications? Aleix is ​​scary, he made a great lapespecially T4 where he was really strong. For the Sprint, the pace is very good, the first ones are the fastest, it will be a race between the four of us in my opinion“.

Bastianini’s words

“I’m happy, starting again like this is always good“, added Enea Bastianini, third on the grid. “I’m happy with the work we’ve done throughout the weekend. We were always fast, it’s a result that will be fundamental for the race because many times I started from behind but I had the pace of those in front. Now I have no excuses, so let’s see what I can do this afternoon. Martin maybe has a little more and we need to see the Aprilias that are competitive here. My goal is to compete today too, I showed a good pace right from the start, so I’m not worried about the Sprint“.