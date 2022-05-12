The brilliant 2021 championship final had seen ‘Pecco ‘Bagnaia conquering four wins in the last six races, and therefore it was common opinion that the Turin driver could start strong also in 2022. The Italian was in fact given – even by his rivals on the track – as one of the most accredited to the final victory, but the top five Grand Prix of the championship experienced unexpected difficulties for the top Ducati rider, so much so that his first seasonal success came in the sixth race, that of Jerez. Two weeks ago Bagnaia thus started his run-up to the world championship, which currently sees him 33 points away from the leader and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. At Le Mans, ‘Pecco’ achieved a success in 2018 in Moto2 and in MotoGP he can count as his best result last season’s fourth place. Below are the statements made by Bagnaia during the press conference for the presentation of the French Grand Prix.

Expectations for Le Mans. “It would be nice to be able to repeat last year’s trend, after the first victory. We will see what happens this weekend. Last year I was not doing very well here, plus it should rain on Sunday. I like the track, I love this place and I got my first podium here. Yamaha will be very competitive here, and so will Johann Zarco and Jack Miller. “

Race in the wet. “In Indonesia the situation was strange for me. Normally we are fast and strong in the wet, but I was slow there. Last year I finished fourth, but after two long laps. Every year is different and this year we have to keep everything in mind. Making predictions is always difficult, it will be easier to understand the big picture after PL2.

The ‘case’ pressures. “I think it’s all pretty clear. You also set the pressure thinking about the positioning in the race, whether you will be in front or in the group. For example if you stand behind someone, they will surely go up. I read that there was talk of illegality, but this then means that 18 drivers since the beginning of the year were illegal. No one was penalized, so let’s talk about nothing. And I think all the riders here will agree with me. With the front tire it is increasingly difficult. Michelin gives recommendations, but they are not obligations or impositions. Then in Jerez I went from 1.95 to 1.89 bar, so we’re not talking about a big change. “

The crisis of the beginning of the season. “My mentality has always been to try to understand why I was in so much pain. The bike has changed a bit and the tests at the beginning of the year were on a track where we hadn’t been. In Qatar I began to suffer when it came to stopping the bike. In Argentina I started to feel the first progress in terms of feeling, and also in Austin. In Portimao equally and in Jerez we took the last step. I changed my riding style a little bit and I also found a better feeling in Jerez than last year ”.