After having deceived everyone yesterday with a sensational and unexpected pole, the frozen shower for Pecco Bagnaia arrived today. The Ducati rider managed to patch up a race that immediately became complicated and finished on the third step of the podium after a great comeback shown in the final.

After two consecutive victories, Bagnaiai had to settle for a placement behind Marquez and Quartararo and the second place of the Frenchman allows the Yamaha rider to play for his first world championship match point in three weeks at Misano.

Pecco, at the end of the race, explained the problems that slowed him down in the opening stages but underlined how he had the patience necessary to get to know his Ducati and climb from sixth to third place.

“I started quite well, but Marc was very strong at the start. I didn’t try exaggerated braking also because I didn’t have the same grip as yesterday. I waited for the eraser to start working and when it entered the correct window I waited for the others to drop. It was really easy to get to the end of the race without the rear tire and I also finished the front ”.

“Both Marc and Fabio told me that their tire offered grip right from the start as it happened to me at Misano, while with my effort I was struggling especially in the right-hand corners. These are things that can happen, but we have to understand why ”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In addition to the lack of initial grip, Pecco also complained of a physical difficulty in tackling the 20 laps scheduled. Tackling the first sector full of curves and counter-curves turned out to be more complicated than expected due to the Ducati’s lack of agility.

“Today’s conditions were the most extreme of the weekend. It was tough, but third place was the best possible result. Fabio was very strong, while Marc was untouchable. We couldn’t do more than this and we must be happy with the result ”.

Read also:

“It was really difficult to drive because the track was physically devastating. Our bike, especially in the first sector, was really demanding. When I passed the first corners I breathed a sigh of relief. Making the changes of direction was very difficult, but we are working on this aspect ”.

Obviously Bagnaia also looked at the world ranking which now sees Quartararo leading by 52 points. The Ducati rider is aware that title hopes have been reduced to a flicker, but he did not appear particularly demoralized.

“Unfortunately I lost a lot of points in the championship and now it’s really tough, but I’m not feeling down. This weekend was not easy for us and our bike was in crisis in the dips unlike the Honda. It is an aspect we are working on ”.

Pecco then wanted to underline how he preferred not to sprinkle champagne on the podium in respect of the family of Dean Berta Vinales who passed away last week.

“It seemed respectful to Vinales’ family not to celebrate with champagne. I think it was correct like this ”.