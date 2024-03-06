Pecco aims for freshly renovated Lusail

Francesco Bagnaia in 2024 he will be chasing his third consecutive MotoGP title. The Ducati rider has just renewed his contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer until 2026 and starting from the Qatar Grand Prix he will try to get the world championship poker by also considering the title won in Moto2 in 2018.

“I'm excited to start my fourth season with Ducati – declared Pecco – we start again from Qatar, on a track that I like and where we have achieved good results in the past. In the tests we were competitive both in terms of race pace and time attack. I managed to make a great time, but the right conditions were also there. In the race it will be different: I expect many fast riders and the competition will be high. In any case we are ready and I can't wait to get on track on Friday afternoon“.

Enea Bastianini he wants to have a 2023 punctuated by injuries and live a 2024 as a protagonist: “Finally we're back on track for the first race of the season and I'm happy to start again from Qatar, where I achieved my first victory in MotoGP in 2022. In the last pre-season tests in Lusail we were fast and competitive; therefore, the conditions for doing well are there. Obviously, during the GP weekend the conditions will be different from the test, so we need to keep our feet on the ground. We will work hard from the first round to start this 2024 on the right foot“.