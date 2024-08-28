Bagnaia vs Martin: the new round

The great challenge for the world title between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin returns this weekend, authors of a spectacular head-to-head that has continued throughout the season and was repeated in the last Austrian GP. The victory of the reigning world champion at the Red Bull Ring has allowed him to return to the top of the world rankings, but with an advantage of only 5 points over the Spaniard of Pramac, who will however be able to exploit an element in his favor in the upcoming weekend.

In Aragon with your feet on the ground

The next chapter of this exciting duel will in fact take place at the Spaniard’s home, on that circuit of Aragon which returns to the calendar after last year’s absence. Motivated by his latest success, Bagnaia can also count on another factor linked to his past on this track: “I am very proud of the work we have managed to complete in the last races, but the season is still very long and we have to keep our feet on the ground – explained #1 – Aragón is a track that I like and I’m happy to be back racing here: at MotorLand I got the my first MotoGP win and in the last editions I have always been competitive. In any case, we will have to stay focused and continue to work maintaining the same direction taken in the last Grand Prix”.

Bastianini tries for an encore

A high level of competitiveness achieved in Aragon that Ducati can also confirm with the latest success on this circuit. Enea Bastianini in 2022, with the future KTM rider aiming for his second win of the season after the one obtained earlier this month at Silverstone: “I’m really happy to be back racing in Aragón. In the past I’ve always been fast on this track and it’s also one of my favorites. Compared to the last time we raced here in 2022, this year we will find a new asphalt. Let’s see how it goes, but overall I am confident and ready to fight for the victory”.