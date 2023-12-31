'Pecco' twice champion

Francesco Bagnaia will present itself at the starting line of the 2024 season as the clear favourite, thanks to the two drivers' world championships won consecutively in the last two years. The Italian champion was able to grow together with his team, showing great competitiveness especially on Sunday and was able to react to the difficulties encountered at the end of the season, when he had to endure Jorge Martin's comeback.

And the cold bloodeven more than speed, was 'Pecco's' secret weapon, capable of resisting his rival's provocations (just think of the free practice in Valencia) and of putting in constant and profitable performances in terms of points, even on the most difficult days. complex.

The expiring contract

Linked to Ducati since his debut in MotoGP in 2019, Bagnaia is preparing to start his sixth championship as a Ducati rider, his fourth as a rider for the official team. The Chivasso champion has a contract expiring at the end of 2024, but something truly unpredictable would have to happen to not see it on the Red even after that date.

In an interview granted to TuttosportBagnaia was asked to account for the words of Claudio Domenicali (Ducati CEO), who recently explained that he did not would renew for life with your pilot, to keep him motivated: “You're right, I for one wouldn't sign” – stated 'Pecco', continuing: “I want to be stimulated. We saw how it went with Marquez, who had signed a four-year contract renewal with Honda. I think the best thing is to think about contracts biennials to always do the best. With this, my love for Ducati is there and will remain so. And I think it's mutual.”

Bagnaia then commented on the rift between Marc Marquez and Honda, which he alluded to: “I think a lot of reasoning can be done, but in the end Marc just tried to get on the best bike to try to win again.”