To close a gray area in the tire pressure regulation, after several teams were found running below the minimum value recommended by Michelin last year, MotoGP has introduced stricter controls on the matter for 2023.

Starting from the British GP, the rule was made officially mandatory: drivers must use the minimum front and rear pressure for at least 50% of a Grand Prix and 30% of a Sprint.

The rule was introduced as a safety measure on the advice of Michelin, although drivers have criticized it. The main reason is that the front tires lose grip and braking performance once the pressure exceeds 2.0 bar.

While this is dangerous in itself, it has meant that overtaking has become much more difficult, which has also pushed drivers to try to make up ground as early as possible during races to avoid any pressure problems , with the risk of triggering accidents in the early stages of the race.

This was one of the elements that drivers blamed after last week’s San Marino Grand Prix for having led to two boring races at the Romagna circuit.

“For me this rule is not safe, because you risk falling much more,” said Bagnaia. “When you’re behind a rider and you want to give it a try, you have to risk a lot.”

“It’s very easy to lose the front. And in conditions like a track like Misano, where you brake a lot, the front pressure can be a really big limit.”

“But that’s what we have. So, we need to understand better where to improve. We need to predict better what will happen in the race, because if you are in front you have to do one thing for the race; if you are behind, you have to do another thing.”

“So, it changes a lot, but this rule certainly doesn’t make our sport safer.”

While the long-term goal is to disqualify any driver found racing under minimum pressure outside the allowable tolerance, sanctions are disbursed on a sliding scale starting with a caution.

So far there have been two drivers who have broken the new rule. Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales did it in the Catalan GP, ​​while KTM wild card Dani Pedrosa did it in the San Marino GP.

Both received an official warning. Any future transgressions this season will result in a time penalty.