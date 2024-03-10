Fourth and sixth place for the official Ducatis

Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini they finished fourth and sixth respectively in the Sprint in Qatar. In Lusail Bastianini also tried to attack the two-time world champion in Turn-4, finishing wide, while Pecco was unable to recover from the second row to the podium, finishing in fourth position. Below are their analyses.

“All things considered it was a positive sprint, a fourth place represents a good haul of points. The sensations are certainly different compared to the tests, perhaps due to the track conditions. It is true that if I had started from the front row, or from pole, the situation would have been very different, but unfortunately in qualifying I made a mistake on the last two corners on the flying lap. We need to work on the behavior of the bike at the rear; in the end I struggled, I couldn't take advantage of the distance and I had to change my style a bit. However, now we have a clearer idea of ​​where we can improve in view of Sunday's race.” Bagnaia declared.

These are Bastianini's words: “It was a bit of a peculiar race, I expected to do something better but I'm still quite happy. After four laps there were some vibration and grip problems, especially in the fast parts, which we will have to analyze and resolve in view of tomorrow, where we will also have to manage tire wear well. We will definitely try something in the warm up. The boys are working for this and we will try to do better on Sunday.”.