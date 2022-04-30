Francesco Bagnaia signed a monstrous pole position at Jerez in the MotoGP Qualifying where he trimmed half a second to Fabio Quartararo, a specialist in the flying lap, especially on this track. Tomorrow in the race the minimum objective is the first podium of 2022, but obviously winning would give new impetus to a driver who has been stuck in the first five races amid set-up and feeling problems with a prototype still to be fixed like the new Desmosedici, very fast on a track one expects Yamaha or Suzuki to be ahead in light of the importance of cornering.

The Ducati rider to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP expressed all his satisfaction for a weekend finally in the ‘final of 2021’ version: “I’m really happy. Even in the last free practice session I found myself very well. We made a further setting step which allowed me to have even more grip. In the second run when I entered I did two laps in 37.5 and I felt very good. In my opinion we are ready for the race. Then in the time attack we managed to make an incredible second attempt. I knew that the lap was done at the first time trial. Unfortunately, in the first lap Martin crashed in turn 1 and I had to do it on the second attempt. I wasn’t able to push as much as I wanted, but the second lap was perfect. It was wonderful. Change? It wasn’t a big deal, in fact it was minimal. But it helped me get a little more feeling ”.

Speaking of mileage, according to Bagnaia, what makes the difference compared to the GP21 is the new hull that had convinced Pecco already in November in the tests at the end of 2021: “For the distance this year the is helping us a lot new hull. Being smaller we are able to enter the curves much stronger. This helps me especially on a track like this or Portimao to close the lines much more. In turns 7, 11 and 12 I can now push harder. Last year in those three corners we were in more difficulty. I’m happy to have solved some problems and to be able to concentrate on driving ”.

There shoulder does not worry Bagnaia in view of the race: “The shoulder fortunately does not limit me in pushing a lot, I’m very happy for that. We have done a very positive job from the first race to now. We worked in hiding because we were never able to demonstrate the progress we were making. Already in Portimao we were very competitive but unfortunately starting this way back it was difficult. This weekend the stable conditions allowed me to be able to work in the right way. I think that in the future we will start from this base here “.