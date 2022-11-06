Francesco Pecco Bagnaia is world champion in MotoGP. The Turin Ducati rider is the first Italian to win the world title since 2009, the year in which he ended the season in front of all Valentino Rossi. The centaur of the Red from Borgo Panigale hit a success that seemed unthinkable just a few months ago and just two years after his first podium in the premier class, Pecco put a MotoGP champion on the board after a fantastic comeback. However, we do not want to tell you about this special day, which you can read extensively about on FormulaPassion but instead we want to remember the time when Bagnaia, fresh from second place at Misano, celebrated with a lap at the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

It was 13 September 2020, the first race in Italy with the general public in the stands after the months of lockdown due to the pandemic and Pecco was racing with the colors of the Pramac Racing team. The Turin driver was placed behind Franco Morbidelli, thus conquering the second step of the podium and climbing for the first time on those steps in MotoGP. An important opportunity for Bagnaia’s career that at the time Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen group together with Ducati, had wanted to reward with a special loan: the car had been made available by Toro since the beginning of the weekend, with the same Italian driver who had shown on social media some shots inside the supercar of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The special Aventador SVJ made available to Bagnaia had Zenas in Bronze, one of only 800 produced examples of this special version of the Bolognese V12. In particular the Roadster is equipped with a twelve-cylinder that delivers 770 hp able to make it go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 ″ and to cover the 0-200 km / h in 8.8 ″, respectively 0.1 ″ and 0.2 ″ more than the coupe, while the maximum speed is 350 km / h. At the time of launch, this car was priced at 387.007 Euros. Who knows if Lamborghini will make another supercar available to Bagnaia now that he is MotoGP world champion.