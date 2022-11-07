Francesco Bagnaia was the happiest man in the paddock yesterday in Valencia, the first Italian world champion after thirteen years and the second man in history to deliver the world riders title to Ducati after Casey Stoner in 2007. During the traditional press conference dedicated to the winner, held yesterday at the end of the race, the Piedmontese spoke – as always – in a very sincere, direct and polite way, especially to the many criticisms received in this championship for the five crashes remedied during the season. Below are the answers that Bagnaia provided to the Italian press.

Win the world championship with five ‘zeros’. “It means that we did so well in the second half of the season, because winning such a title is tough. It must also be said that Fabio made more mistakes, but in the end what matters is the final result. We managed to bring home what we pushed so hard for. I hope and believe it will never happen again, because I don’t think I make a certain type of mistake anymore. We will see.”

Moments of distrust. “The only time was just after Sachsenring for two or three hours after the race. I was very discouraged and disappointed with myself, very angry. But I turned it into a motivation to try to improve and grow as a rider. “

Thoughts on 2006. “I was very bad, a world championship gives and takes. I was happy with Hayden’s victory, considering his story. This weekend was very complicated because it affected that I felt the pressure of the title, but the most difficult thing was that I was not on the bike. We went to try to fill something we didn’t need, because on Friday with a lot of wind we started to move things that on Saturday, when the wind died, no longer helped me. Surely yesterday the thoughts began to increase. You know that at this point it is very easy to make mistakes or make mistakes. On Sunday morning I had a great time with our base bike and everything worked perfectly and that helped me a lot for the race. I knew I could do it. “

Congratulations from Quartararo. “With Fabio there is a lot of respect and this is a right thing in today’s motorsport, where we recognize the potential of each of us and in my opinion it is a very beautiful thing and to be appreciated. He was also the first driver to stop and say I was good. “

Analysis of the season. “If I went back I wouldn’t want to make mistakes, but in hindsight they helped me to grow and learn. It’s all part of a driver’s career. “

Overcoming criticisms and pebbles to remove. “I do not live with a grudge, I have no pebble to remove. In the end what I think is that every year there has been a lot of talk and so many things have been said and no one remembers any of these, if not those who became world champions. The world champion remains in history, while the many words will not be remembered. “

Number 1. “We will see.”