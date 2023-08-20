The Italian from Ducati after his fifth success of the season: “I always pushed so as not to lose my concentration”. Valentino praises his pupil: “It was perfect”. Bezzecchi, third: “I could have done better against Marquez…”

Federico Mariani

After Sprint Race, Francis Bagnaia also wins Austrian Grand Prix Of MotoGP. A success, the fifth of the season, which allows the driver of Ducati to forcefully stretch in the World Cup: 62 points ahead of Jorge Martin. "I expected a better pace, but we showed great potential – Bagnaia told Sky -. We had two strategies, stay in the lead or check the tyres: after the start, I evaluated who could resist my pace. The pressure was very high even if I was in the lead, but I'm learning to manage it. I've never stopped pushing so as not to lose my concentration. Is this the strongest Bagnaia ever? Surely it's my best version in 2023".

ducati joy — Special day for Valentino Rossi, founder of the VR46 team and master of Bagnaia himself. “It’s a fantastic moment for the Academy: Celestino Vietti started in Moto2, then exceptional Bezzecchi and Marini, third and fourth. And Bagnaia… Well, it was perfect: he hasn’t missed half a corner from Friday to today”. Of the same opinion Louis Dall’IgnaDucati general manager: “Bagnaia was impeccable. He won by a margin and really did what he wanted.”

ransom bezzecchi — Third in Austria and in the World Cup, 68 behind Bagnaia: Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Mooney VR46) ends the race with a smile: "I think I had the potential to do even better. After the Sprint Race I was very sad because I felt I could do great things, but I'm happy for the team who did something extraordinary The vote? I don't give myself 8, but 7.5 for the two mistakes in braking in the melee with Alex Marquez: lately it's been difficult to overtake in the MotoGP, but I managed the tire better and I think this made the difference. I could have done well on Saturday, but I put on too much pressure: if I had ridden more calmly, I would have achieved a better result in qualifying".

tire issue — Satisfied Brad Bindersecond in Austria, giving a smile to the KTM in his home race: “I already knew yesterday that we were lacking something in traction: I tried to push, trying to keep up with Bagnaia’s pace, but when the rear tire started to give way I realized it was better not to risk it. We need to work on grip, but the podium is still an excellent result. I gave everything I could, but as soon as the grip dropped, I saw Bagnaia gain more and more..”.