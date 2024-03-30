Pecco and Sinner, what a feeling

Several times in the recent past, Francesco Bagnaia confessed to journalists that he considers tennis player Jannik Sinner a point of reference for his career.

Also in a recent interview given to The print in the days before the Portuguese GP, the Ducati champion reiterated the concept.

“In my opinion we are similar in character, we are reserved. People complain about there being no characters, but that doesn't necessarily mean I want to be one. I want to be myself and win, it seems to me that Jannik is on the same wavelength as me“, he told Matteo Aglio, adding, again in reference to Sinner: “He works, tries to improve, if he doesn't win he learns: it's the best you can ask for from an athlete. I'm not interested in being a character who responds badly in front of the cameras or is a braggart“.

In MotoGP at least up to 35 years old

For Bagnaia “ambition” And “dedication” are two fundamental values ​​that can be taught to the new generations. But 'woe to talk about 'Pecco' is determined to remain with his feet on the ground: “I am extremely happy with all this. This is not the time to think about history, but about results. I only do my best.”

Finally, the Ducati champion explained how winning with the red bike had always been his dream and that he intended to “stay with the team as much as possible“. But until when will we see Bagnaia in MotoGP? “At the moment, my ambition is to reach 35 years oldthen it will be what it will be.”