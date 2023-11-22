Bagnaia-Martin, the final clash

The final act has arrived: in four days at the latest, MotoGP will know its champion. The final clash between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin for the World Championship ranking will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, a very sweet track for “Pecco”, who here last year realized his dream of becoming top-class world champion. If in 2022 the Ducati rider arrived with the wind at his back in the challenge against Fabio Quartararo, this year he plays more defensively against a Martin who is difficult and at times faster than him. “Pecco”, however, has been more continuous and arrives in Valencia with the underdogs and the rankings: 21 points ahead, an important treasure that must be defended at all costs.

Bagnaia spoke about how he intends to manage the advantage, aware that Martin is the one who has to risk everything, but that doesn’t mean the #1 will be able to relax this weekend.

Bagnaia’s words

“After the Qatar GP we arrive in Valencia with a 21 point advantage over Jorge. They definitely give us a little more breathing room, but However, they are not enough to be able to relax. Valencia is a track where we have been fast in the past and where we have the potential to do well. Our approach to the weekend will not change compared to other races. The objective will always be the same: to work well from the first session on Friday, do a good qualifying, and try to fight for victory in the race. I’m calm and can’t wait to get on track for this last act of the season”.

Bastianini’s words

“We have reached the last race of the season. It’s been a really complicated year for me and I’d like to be able to end it in the best possible way“, added Enea Bastianini, winner in Sepang and author of a remarkable comeback in Lusail. “Last weekend in Qatar we struggled quite a bit to find the speed: on Friday we were left out of Q2 due to the yellow flags and on Saturday morning I was hindered in Q1 by another driver but, in any case, I didn’t have the same pace as the others. Then on Sunday, in the second half of the race, my feeling changed and I managed to have a competitive pace. The team analyzed all the data to try to understand why and in Valencia we will have to be fast starting from Friday”.