Barcelona, ​​the black beast of Pecco

In ten participations in the Catalan Grand Prix, Francis Bagnaia he failed even once to finish in the top5 under the checkered flag. In fact, the Ducati champion can score sixth position in 2020 in the MotoGP as his best overall result. The 2020 edition was particularly unfortunate for him, when he was the victim of a crash on the first lap caused by a sudden braking by Takaaki Nakagami.

Certainly Bagnaia arrives in Barcelona this year in a great moment of form, as evidenced by the recent Austrian Grand Prix in which he conquered pole position and double success, on Saturday in the Sprint and on Sunday in the GP, dominating the two races from ‘start to finish and winning by posting.

The classification also bears witness to the superiority shown so far by the Piedmontese champion, the undisputed leader of the world rankings with 251, 62 more than Jorge Martin and 68 more than Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“Me unstoppable? No, I feel like having fun, enjoying what’s happening. I like the feeling I have with the team, we are getting better and better. On Friday morning we don’t start well and we always manage to improve. Never a podium in Barcelona? I really like this track, even if I’ve never brought home good results. Last year I was competitive and on the front row, but then at the first corner we all remember what happened. If you work well on the weekend, then you can be competitive in the race.

Getting on an America’s Cup boat was a unique experience, I really enjoyed it. I was afraid of the waves and the wind, but cornering speeds felt like racing cars and motorbikes. The possibility of rain at Montmelo? Some forecasts say 16 mm on Saturday, so there is also the possibility of not turning. I’ve never ridden here in the wet. Marquez at Pramac? For sport I don’t know if it would be better, but for him it certainly is. The renewal of Bezzecchi? We talked about it and it’s better for both of us, because in case we lose we can say that we didn’t have the same bike. I advised him to stay in his team, because the human aspect is fundamental for me too. We saw it when Simoncelli won in 2008, when he won the 250 without the factory bike. The results of 2023? I feel improved, at best with my team. There are 8 of us with the same bike and this helps us understand everyone’s performance. I feel incredibly good with my bike and that helps a lot.”