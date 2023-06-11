Unforgettable emotion

“Perhaps this is the most beautiful emotion I’ve experienced so far, seeing such an audience”. With these words, released after the podium to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP, Pecco Bagnaia commented on the victory of the Italian Grand Prix on his Ducati Desmosedici GP23 #1. The champion from Chivasso had already won at Mugello last year, but this time it was theimpressive audience frame who accompanied the event, relentlessly cheering on the Italian riders.

Perfect weekend

Bagnaia’s victory was dominant and he repeated the success achieved in yesterday’s Sprint: a success ‘a la’ Valentino Rossi, complete with a final post-race skit that drove the fans crazy. “The audience impressed me even before the start with the chants and hymns. Then it was also great to see all the celebrations and the invasion. With all these people it was fantastic, but even before the start seeing everything full, with smoke bombs and flags was truly magical. The skit? My fan club is amazing it had me laughing my ass off when I pulled up I saw the grill prepping steak for hot dogs“.

Winning strategy

Continuing his analysis, Bagnaia then concentrated on the technical choices that allowed him to bring home the full lootstarting from the choice of tyres: “I decided to go with the medium behind to be calmer towards the end – underlined the world champion – because it was a tire that structurally I liked the most over the course of the whole weekend. At the beginning I knew that many riders were with the soft and honestly I told myself to push a lot at the beginning to have as few neighbors as possible“.

Important stats

“Martin was very good at arriving on the soft all the way to the end – added Bagnaia – because already yesterday in the Sprint during the last laps I was in a bit of difficulty. Today, however, with the average I was quite calm towards the end to manage the gap more. But it was difficult at first. 46 career podiums? Nice number, that’s a lot. Obviously there is a path to take and you get there step by step, but you have to start somewhere and so I’m starting to pay attention to the statistics“.