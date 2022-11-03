Without a doubt Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati they are one step away from winning the world title in the MotoGP class. The last step is missing, that of the Valencian Community Grand Prix, in which the Ducatista just needs to finish 14th under the checkered flag to become champion or in any case he will be able to celebrate with any result in case of failure of his rival Fabio Quartararo. The 25-year-old driver from Chivasso in Valencia will therefore have the opportunity to crown the incredible comeback that started from -91 after the Sachsenring, last June 19th. On the Cheste track, ‘Pecco’ has raced on eight occasions and can boast a victory in MotoGP, last year ahead of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller and a fourth place in Moto2 in 2017 and some uninspiring results (11th in 2020 in MotoGP, 14th in 2018 in Moto2, 13th and 16th in Moto3 in 2015 and 2014 and two retirements in the minimum displacement).

The Italian, for whom both Chivasso and Pesaro will install maxi-screens in the square, was among the protagonists of the usual press conference on Thursday.

Sensations. “No, I don’t feel relaxed anymore after Sepang. We have to keep pushing, surely we have to be smart and smart. We are in a better position than Fabio, but we have to complete the job. I will focus on my work, trying to do the best possible. “

Valencia. “Without a doubt this track is pretty good for us and this year’s bike is very competitive and rideable, we made an improvement. But there can always be a surprise around the corner, we will try to do our best. “

The reaction after the fall of Motegi. “There were ups and downs, especially in the first part of the championship. At first I was competitive, but I made mistakes. I analyzed the reason for the falls and I understood the situation better. In Japan I was too ambitious, and I was lucky enough not to touch Fabio and to have him just ahead of me. I knew it would be important to be competitive in situations that are not favorable to me, such as the rain in Thailand. We managed to win in Malaysia, a very important success in view of this race. “

Valentino Rossi in Valencia. “Surely there is a great thing and it can be a great help. It will be here for me and for the other Academy riders. He knows how I feel right now and will help me as a real coach and will be of great help to me. “

Quartararo. “I wish him to enjoy the last race, I hope it is a fair battle. I think he’s one of the greats and it’s great to fight him. In 2015 in Qatar at his first race I remember that on the last lap he was trying to overtake me and we touched each other, then I found myself eighth and he fifth, it was our first fight. We touched often, but always beautiful and fair battles. I think he is one of the greatest strikers and has great mental strength, as we have seen in Austria and Malaysia. It was clear that Ducati was faster and more competitive, we are still fighting and he has a lower bike than ours, it would have been easy to lose confidence but he carried the fight to the end. “

He did not touch the trophy in the usual photos. “I’m Italian and I’m superstitious. Not many drivers have their name on the trophy and you have to have a lot of respect.“

2023 and the races doubled. “Mentally this has been a long season and I honestly don’t know what to expect from next year. It will be hard to understand how to prepare, it will be a totally new season. “

Fight with Bastianini in Sepang. “+23 is better than +18, I only thought about winning. Enea was pushing and I was faster than him under braking, I almost touched him at the corner entry and I decided to go wide. I took that risk to win the race, because it was very important and I knew that Enea was not going to give me the victory. It was important to push not to give him a chance to pass me again, but getting here at +23 was very important. “

Become a champion. “First I have to win, then I can think about it. I don’t want to cheer up, Sunday is still a long way off and I don’t want to think about it too much. Something might change, but I want to stay focused on my main goal.“

Reflections on the season. “Without a doubt, I gave everything from the start and Sachsenring taught me a great lesson. I knew I had higher potential than being an extra. I understood this and everything went better, I worked better and prepared myself better and better with the tires used for the race. But race after race we got closer and closer and I made a mistake at Motegi, but it didn’t affect me. Surely this year has taught me to be calmer and to work better on the race weekend. Fantastic comeback, but we have to finish the job. I hope to enjoy the whole weekend and have a good race on Sunday. “