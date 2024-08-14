by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia studies his rivals

Orderly in life, surgical on the track and studious in the pits: Francesco Bagnaia he has never pretended to be someone he is not and has always wanted to assert himself in his own way, with composure. The two-time MotoGP world champion prefers to let the track do the talking (even if he defends himself well in front of the microphones) and lives the weekend not in the sequence of free practice-qualifying-race, but as a 72-hour journey that will lead him to the race on Sunday. Once off the bike, “Pecco” analyses every piece of data with the engineers – not just his own – and it is no coincidence that many times he “builds” his weekend, starting “soft” and finishing with a bang.

Bagnaia’s words

The Ducati rider admitted that his commitment goes far beyond the track: “Every time, on every circuit, I look at the data of each rider. In Jerez, for example, I looked at Marc’s data Marquez: in turns 7 and 8 he was doing a great job, so I followed what he was doing and improved“, these are the words of the world champion. “Pecco” is used to looking at the data of each Ducati rider. Something he won’t be able to do with Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini in 2025, when they will race for Aprilia and KTM: “I’ve looked at their data many times. When you’re eight, it’s the fastest way to improve, and that’s awesome. They will be a huge lossbecause they give two manufacturers three very fast drivers whose data I won’t be able to see“.

“I feel great right now. I don’t want to say that this is my best version, but for sure we are at an excellent level. I’m improving every time, I’m working a lot at home to always be competitive, perfect and not feel tired in any situation. The first part of the season wasn’t very positive. I won in Qatar, but then in Austin and Portimão we struggled a bit because in the tests we didn’t completely finish the work. Only on Friday in Jerez we managed to do it: until that moment we were a bit in difficulty, I wasn’t very happy with the new bike and it wasn’t easy, but then we improved a lot“.

“We won in Jerez, then in Le Mans, I fought again for a win and then I won the last races. My feeling with the bike is improving, as soon as we understood how to work on it we improved a lot and we will continue like this. We are very close to perfection with the GP24but we are still missing some small details“, he continued. “In the last two seasons I have faced a lot of situations. In 2022, I won the title starting from 91 points behind. Last season I won, I was leading the championship from the beginning of the season, more or less. So, we have learned a lot. I want to continue like this, winning, winning, winning. We are prepared, we know our potential perfectly and we know that if we work well we are very strong.“.