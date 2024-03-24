Pecco Bagnaia didn't say it openly, but he made it clear to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: we can even talk about a race accident due to the contact between him and Marc Marquez, a crucial moment in the Portuguese GP, but he certainly he does not feel in any way responsible for the fall which caused a double zero which was destined to make a lot of noise in the rankings. “I'm just saying that there will be no action on the part of the race direction – declared the three-time world champion – I expected it. There are situations and situations, and in this one little could be done. The decision is right, all I needed was for me to take the penalty.”

The home Ducati champion then concentrated on what had been his race up to that point, good but certainly not exciting considering the gap suffered by the other GP24s of Martin and Bastianini: “I started well but I chose the wrong line at the bend 3, closing when I should have been outside. From then on I wanted to pass Enea in the first laps because I saw him in difficulty, then from a certain point onwards I started to feel a bit of a lack of rear grip and I was no longer able to push as much as I would have liked. We weren't in a good place and we couldn't find a solution, even though I felt very good yesterday and this morning, so it was a shame. There was the potential after this morning to fight, to win or in any case to stay ahead, but we weren't able to capitalize on anything, zero points.”

Bagnaia then returned to the episode that put an end to his race, further explaining his far from good state of mind: “In the second race it's one thing when you fall like last year through your own fault, and then you are disappointed and they turn away. In this case, unfortunately, we worked as hard as we could but there was something missing in the race that I wouldn't have expected. Until this morning everything was fine and I'm particularly sorry. I looked at the tire pressure data to see if it was something related to that, but it wasn't. I couldn't be as fast as I would have liked,” he concluded.