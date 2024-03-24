Pecco's dig

He didn't say it openly, Pecco Bagnaiabut to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP he made it clear: we can even talk about a race accident due to the contact between him and Marc Marquez, a crucial moment in the Portuguese GP, but he certainly he does not feel responsible in any way for the fall which caused a double zero destined to make a lot of noise in the rankings. “I'm just saying that there will be no action from the race direction – declared the three-time world champion – I expected. There are situations and situations, and in this one little could be done. The decision is right, all I needed was for me to take the penalty“.

Difficult race

The Ducati champion then concentrated on his race up to that point, good but certainly not exciting considering the gap suffered by the other GP24s of Martin and Bastianini: “I got a good start but chose the wrong line at Turn 3, closing when I should have been on the outside. From then on I wanted to pass Enea in the first laps because I saw him in difficulty, then from a certain point onwards I started to feel a bit of a lack of rear grip and I was no longer able to push as much as I would have liked. We weren't okay and couldn't find a solution, although yesterday and this morning I felt very good, so it was a shame. There was the potential after this morning to fight, to win or in any case to stay ahead, but we weren't able to capitalize on anything, zero points“.

A weighty zero

Finally, Bagnaia returned to the episode that put an end to his race, further explaining his far from good state of mind: “In the second race it's one thing when you fall like last year through no fault of your own, and then you're disappointed and upset. In this case, unfortunately, we worked as hard as we could but we were missing something in the race that I wouldn't have expected. Until this morning everything was fine and I'm particularly sorry. I looked at the tire pressure data to see if it was something related to that, but it wasn't. I couldn't be as fast as I wanted“, he concluded.