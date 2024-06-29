The Sprint chronicle

After having exercised a dominion of times gone by Pecco Bagnaia wins the Sprint race in Assen, confirming himself by distance as the best driver on the grid on the Dutch track. The world champion annihilated the competition, taking the lead over two seconds to the second classified, Jorge Martinand four to the third, Maverick Viñales.

Ducati-Ducati-Aprilia is therefore the podium, by brands, of this short Dutch race which allows Bagnaia to nibble away three points from Martin and both to gain a further advantage over Marc Marquez, crashed at the start of the race.

It is also close to the #93 of the Gresini team Enea Bastianini, good fourth under the checkered flag. Fear in the final for Aleix Espargarò, protagonist of a spectacular and very dangerous fall during the last lap, while he was trying to threaten the fifth place of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Luckily the Spaniard got back up on his own legs after the accident.

The words of the top 3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “This crowd is incredible, I love it. We’ve been doing a fantastic job since yesterday. Today I tried to be consistent to understand if the rear tyre choice can also be a good option for tomorrow. Winning here is always fantastic. It’s only Saturday, but I’m happy with the pole and the win in the Sprint.”

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “After yesterday I couldn’t expect to be on the podium today. We worked hard to try to understand. Pecco here is on another planet, I tried to keep up with him but it wasn’t possible. I pushed as hard as I could, the feeling wasn’t bad. I’m happy to be here, in the Cathedral. Tomorrow I hope to be on the podium again.”

Maverick Viñales (3rd, Aprilia): “I’m not very happy. I expected to battle with the Ducatis in front, but on Saturday and Sunday the Ducatis take a step further and it becomes difficult to keep up with them. I was slower than I wanted and when I saw there was a gap I just thought about getting to the podium without mistakes, because I was really pushing to the limit. Afterwards it is very important to take another step because I want to fight for the victory. We will try”.