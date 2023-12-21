by STEFANO OLLANU

Bagnaia is aiming for a hat trick

The face of MotoGP in the last two years is clearly that of Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia, capable of becoming world champion twice on an Italian motorcycle, the super competitive Ducati. A combination that fifty years later managed to revive the glories of the legendary duo formed by Giacomo Agostini and MV Agusta.

AND in 2024 Bagnaia will be the man to beat – and it couldn't be otherwise -, but the group of rivals will be decidedly fierce, especially those riding the other Ducatis. There will be Jorge Martin thirsty for revenge after the epilogue of the past championship, but also Enea Bastianini, determined to put the disastrous 2023 behind him, and Marc Marquez, albeit riding a year-old GP23 in the Gresini team.

Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Obviously many fans are curious to understand what level Marquez will show on the track, for the first time in a team other than Honda HRC. The Spaniard knows very well that the point of reference for riding the Ducati will obviously be Bagnaia. But 'Pecco', in an interview granted to The print, he actually spoke about the Catalan rival: “The challenge with Marc? There's time for that, we'll see how it goes. For now I don't want to think about it“. The Piedmontese champion has in fact explained that he wants “take your mind off everything” and that, to do so, he will go to Mexico after Christmas, with his girlfriend Domizia Castagnini.

And precisely on the subject of rivalry, Bagnaia reiterated his desire not to worsen relations: “I don't understand why we don't talk to each other when you are fighting for the same goal with kids who are the same age as you. I think respect is the basis of everything, then on the track you want to win and competitive malice comes by itself, it's a natural thing.”

The idea of ​​being a reference for the new generations excites him: “I hope kids my age can find motivation and drive in what I'm achieving with Ducati. I would like it to be a good omen for them“, explained Bagnaia.