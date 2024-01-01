A 2024 in pole position

The end of the yearPecco' Bagnaia he brought him the third as a gift Golden Collar for sporting merit of his career. The recognition, already obtained in 2018 and 2022, is the highest among the honors of the Italian National Olympic Committee, and testifies to the greatness of the rider from Chivasso in the history of the MotoGP.

The Piedmontese centaur will therefore be the clear favorite for the 2024 championship and has already circled the dates on the calendar for his return to the track: the Sepang tests will take place on 6-8 February, the Qatar tests on 19-20 February and the weekend of 9-10 March the start of the world championship, from Lusail.

And Marquez arrives too…

Clearly there is great anticipation to understand what the performance of Marc Marquez on the Ducati GP23 entrusted to the Gresini team. Will the Spaniard really be able to fight for the championship and find an immediate feeling on the Borgo Panigale bike? The Ducati leaders obviously welcomed the six-time MotoGP champion, but they underlined several times that they would never contact the Catalan and reaffirmed their full trust in their spearhead, 'Pecco' Bagnaia.

The two-time Italian world champion commented in the interview given to Tuttosport: “For 2024 I hope to enjoy every moment of the new season 100%, trying to do the best from my point of view without wasting energy thinking about what others are doing and above all lose sight of the goal“. Target that seems very clear in Bagnaia's mind: “I believe in numbers, to the point that I often find myself consulting Wikipedia to look at them over and over again. Everyone says they don't think about records, but that's not true. AND when you win you just want to win again. To be honest, I wouldn't want to stop at three… Yes, I would like to go on for a long time, I don't set limits for myself.”