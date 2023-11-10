The Ducati rider doesn’t make any fuss about his performance in the Sepang Free Practice, on the contrary: “I didn’t get a flying lap, but we’re in a great rhythm as far as we’re concerned: it’s been a long time since we’ve had this feeling on pace.”

Pecco Bagnaia closes the first day of free practice of the Malaysian GP of the MotoGP with the 8th time, but smiles for the performance obtained with his Ducati: “Finally a good start, it’s one of best Fridays ever: it’s been a while since we started off so well – Pecco’s words -. With used tires I’m very fast, in the time attack I missed out on a good second lap, but the thing that counts is the feeling and it’s important to have this speed right away.”

No drama for the 8th time, 6 tenths from the best, Alex Marquez, but rather the awareness of having lots of competitiveness. "Alex Marquez seems to me to have something more on the lap, but we on the step by step we are very strong – says Bagnaia -. We found a better starting setting, linked to those small changes you make from track to track, and everything arrived as a result."

Bagnaia then elaborates on this aspect, given that he often starts the weekend in progression to arrive at the performance after a bit of running-in: "It's not that we decide to start slow on purpose – explains Pecco -. Sometimes we start with the set-up of the previous year on the same track and we have to solve something, but this time I am I immediately felt at ease. With the new tire at the last corner I couldn't get the bike to turn on a tight line, otherwise I think we could have got closer to the 1.57: for morale it would have been better to stay in front, but it's still a very positive day."